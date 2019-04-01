BLETHER: Legendary game when team who were 5-1 down won 7-6!

Some football stories are legend.

Charlton Athletic’s Second Division match against Huddersfield Town, whose boss was Bill Shankly (left), in December 1957 saw them down to 10 men after 27 minutes as captain Derek Ulton was carried off injured.

Hudderfield took command and were 5-1 up going into the last quarter of the match.

With many of their fans having left at that point, the London side rallied and scored two quick goals through Johnny Summers and Johnny ‘Buck’ Ryan, then Summers got another two to make it 5-5. He was on fire and netted another in the 81st minute to give his side a 6-5 lead.

Huddersfield drew level again at 6-6 with five minutes to play before a final-second header by Ryan gave Charlton a remarkable 7-6 victory.