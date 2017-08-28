Blether: Johnny Kerr scored in two senior debut matches for Dundee United

Sean Crowe emailed me to ask for information on a relative, who once played for one of the city clubs.

Sean (28) said: “My great uncle John Kerr played for Dundee United towards the end of the 1940s.

“He was signed by manager Willie MacFadyen in August 1947. I’d like to know a bit more about his career.”

I contacted United historian Peter Rundo and, as usual, he was prompt with his contribution.

Said Peter: “John Kerr, known as Johnny, was a life-long United supporter, who was signed from Dundee North End on June 27, 1947 by manager Willie MacFadyen.

“An inside forward, he made a scoring debut in a 5-3 ‘B’ Division home win over Alloa Athletic in the opening league fixture.

“Initially, he was a regular in the side, but, after making nine appearances (four in the League Cup and five in the league), he fell out of favour. Despite scoring in a 6-2 defeat at Cowdenbeath on October 25, 1947, he never figured in the first team again.

“Thereafter, he played regularly for United’s ’A’ team in the C Division making 20 around appearances before being released at the end of the season. He then signed for Glentoran for two years.”

Our files also revealed some facts about his time with the Irish side.

Three of his team-mates at Glentoran were Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham and Bertie Peacock.

Peacock was just 17 and would go on to sign for Celtic, while Bingham was a youth player. Blanchflower, of course, would go on to captain Tottenham Hotspur to the double.

Johnny also has the distinction of scoring on his debuts for United and Glentoran.

Speaking to the Sporting Post in 1989, he described his United debut goal as: “It was in the old League Cup against a team called Leith Athletic at Tannadice.

“Needless to say, it was one of my most memorable moments in football. I’ve supported United all my days.”

Sean lives in Dundee and volunteers helping to coach bowlers on Monday mornings.

He also gets involved with five-a-side football on Monday and Friday afternoons.