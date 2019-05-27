BLETHER: Jocky ‘way above everyone else’ in eyes of Dundee FC fans

The Jocky Scott article on January 5 drew comment on social media.

Derek Hughes remembered the player as “a true Dark Blue legend” and continued: “The team he put together in his first term as manager from 1986-88 was probably the strongest since our last major honour in 1973.

“He signed Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright for a reported combined fee of £150,000 – a real potent strikeforce.

“The heartbreak of the 3-2 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Dundee United at Tynecastle in 1987 lingered long.

“United went on to lose 1-0 to St Mirren in the final.

“I saw Jocky recently in Broughty Ferry around Christmas time and he still looks well.”

Jocky Stewart called Jocky “a real legend”.

“He, along with Jim Duffy, stand way above everyone else for what they have contributed over many, many years.

“Fantastic players who obviously have a great love for the club as well.”

Norrie Howie said simply: “Very good player for Dundee in his day.”