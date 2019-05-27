BLETHER: Italian played in four World Cups – but not one qualifying game

Football throws up many quirky tales. The following, I’m assured, is true . . .

Giuseppe Bergomi played in four World Cups finals tournaments but did not appear in any qualifiers.

The former Inter defender played for Italy at the 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1998 World Cups without exerting himself in any of the qualifying matches.

As an 18-year-old, he was a late addition to the side in 1982, then the team qualified as holders in 1986, and then Italy were the hosts in 1990.

In 1998, at the age of 34, he was a late and surprising call-up to the squad.