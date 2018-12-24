Blether: Information wanted on The Ferret – with substantial reward

Our latest look into the ‘Football Comic Book Heroes’ book — which was printed in DC Thomson’s West Ward Works — shows the front page of The Sports Budget.

The date of this edition was October 29, 1932.

The cover story is of someone who poses as a footballer and is nicknamed The Ferret.

A substantial reward was up for offer for information which would lead to his capture.

If you have any tales of sports stories in The Sports Budget — or any other comic book — along with names of your favourite comic book football hero, then get in touch.