I’m often approached in public places — OK, the pub! — and asked to solve queries.

Some I can do immediately, and others may take a bit of research.

However, I nearly always get there in the end, and I would be bold enough to state that I may have around a 95% success rate — or better!

One of the latest came from Mark Murray, of Douglas, who asked: “When St Johnstone transferred Alex Ferguson to Dunfermline, who was the other player who came to Saints in part exchange?”

On this occasion I was able to answer: “Dan McLindon.”

Further details emerged when I consulted the files.

Fergie was actually on the Muirton Park side’s open-to-transfer list and manager Bobby Brown put a price of £3,000 on him.

However, when it became clear McLindon had no future with the Pars under new East End Park boss Willie Cunningham, who had replaced Celtic-bound Jock Stein, a swap deal was agreed, with no money exchanging hands.

This was probably just as well as, perhaps, the first indication of ‘fiery’ was emerging in Fergie’s make-up.

When Saints slapped that £3,000 fee on his head, the striker immediately appealed to the SFA that the amount was excessive.

The appeal was ongoing at the time of the transfer but, of course, was dropped when he signed on the dotted line for the Pars.

Ferguson was 22-years-old at the time and was a part-time player with St Johnstone, while working as a toolmaker in Glasgow.

Govan-born Ferguson’s senior career started with Queen’s Park and, after three years at Hampden, he signed on with the Perth club in 1960. One of the highlight’s of his St Johnstone career was a hat-trick against Rangers at Ibrox, and the Light Blues continued to track him. His three-year spell at East End Park saw him net regularly, with 66 goals in 89 appearances.

Scot Symon couldn’t resist it any longer and swooped to take him to his native Govan and Ibrox.

After two years, it was on to Falkirk, where he adopted the role of player/coach.

However, when John Prentice became manager at Brockville, he removed Ferguson’s coaching responsibilities.

Ferguson responded by requesting a transfer and moved to Ayr United, where he finished his playing career in 1974.

East Stirlingshire “took a chance” on appointing him as team boss but his time at Firs Park was limited as St Mirren soon saw his potential and enticed him to Love Street.

The rest, as they say, is history.

And what of Dan McLindon?

The former Bellshill junior player moved on again later that season in another part-exchange, this time trading places with Partick Thistle’s Neil Duffy.

When Thistle were relegated in 1970, McLindon left Firhill to become player/manager of Stranraer, and he also enjoyed other positions at Alloa, Cowdenbeath, East Stirlingshire, Airdrie, Motherwell and Partick Thistle.