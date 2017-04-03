EACH week, BwB will give a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query — ‘Torino Tom’ asked: Can you give an insight into Graeme Souness’ playing career?

SP Answer — Souness joined Tottenham Hotspur as an apprentice in 1968 and moved to Middlesbrough in 1972, making 176 league appearances for the Ayresome Park club.

He won his first Scotland cap in 1974 in a 3-0 win over East Germany at Hampden Park.

In 1978, he signed for Liverpool for £350,000 and went on to play 247 league appearances for the Reds.

At Anfield, he won five league titles, three European Cups and four League Cups.

He then joined Italian top-flight club Sampdoria in 1984 for £650,000.

In 1986, he won the last of his 54 caps against West Germany in the World Cup in Mexico.

It was his third finals, as he also played in the 78 and 82 tournaments in Argentina and Spain respectively.

After the tournament in Mexico, he was announced as Rangers player-manager, with a £300,000 fee going to Sampdoria.

He led the Ibrox side to three league titles and four Skol Cup victories.

*SP Query — In October 1988, ‘Speedy’ asked: Could you name the men who have held the world record for the 100m up to 1988 since Jesse Owen set the mark at 10.2 sec in June 1936?

SP Answer — Owen’s record stood for 20 years before Willie Williams (America) ran 10.1 sec in August 1956.

West Germany’s Armin Hary, the only European to hold the record, did 10.0 sec in June 1960.

Since then, record times are . . .

Jim Hines (USA), 9.95 sec, October 1968; Calvin Smith (USA), 9.93 sec, July 1983; Ben Johnson (Canada), 9.83 sec, August 1987.

Johnson’s 1988 Olympic time of 9.79 sec is not being recognised.

*SP Query — Which year did Moscow Dynamo tour Britain after the war?

Which teams did they play and scores? What was the Rangers team and scorers?

SP Answer — Dynamo came to Britain in November 1945 and drew 3-3 with Chelsea in their first game.

They then thrashed Cardiff City 10-1 and beat a very good Arsenal side 4-3.

They then drew 2-2 with Rangers, with Smith and Young (pen) netting for the Ibrox club.

Rangers — Dawson; Dave Gray, Shaw; Watkins, Young, Symon; Waddell, Gillick, Smith (Duncanson), Williamson, Johnstone.

Some statistics may have been altered or updated after being published in The Sporting Post queries section.