BLETHER: Goalie for Man United and Aston Villa won two European Cups

Football throws up many quirky tales. The following two tales, I’m assured, are true . . .

Before Alex Ferguson took over at Manchester United, Aston Villa were more successful than the Red Devils.

Fergie took over in 1986 – at which point Villa had won seven league titles and FA Cups, three League Cups and the European Cup.

The Old Trafford side, meanwhile, had also won seven titles, but just six FA Cups, a European Cup and European Cup-Winners’ Cup.

That was 18-15 in terms of major honours won, but, of course, the statistics are so much more favourable to Man Utd now!

Speaking of Manchester United and Aston Villa……Jimmy Rimmer is the only player to have won European Cup winners’ medals with two different English clubs.

He was on the Manchester United bench in 1968.

He started for Aston Villa in 1982, but was taken off injured and replaced by Nigel Spink against Bayern Munich.