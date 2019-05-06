Monday, May 6th 2019 Show Links
Blether with Brown

BLETHER: Goal machine Norrie played with chipped ankle bone

by John Brown
May 6, 2019, 10:30 am Updated: May 6, 2019, 11:26 am
Carnoustie Panmure FC team photo. Back row (L to R) - Rollo, Farmer, Scrimgeour, Tosh, Gray, Smith Front - Christie, Davidson, Norrie, Watson, Millar. T&P 6/1/1965. Carnoustie Panmure FC 1965-01-06 (C)DCT
Sam McCann got in touch to say he “quite enjoys the Blether with Brown stories of old footballers”.

He said: “I nominate a player I think deserves to be recognised by BwB. Robert ‘Bert’ Norrie played for Carnoustie Panmure during the mid-1960s.

“He was their record goalscorer with around 70 goals. He also played the final game of the season with a chipped ankle bone to make sure they won the league.”

Left – It’s 1965 and Bert is pictured (centre), flanked by team-mates Davidson (left) and Watson.

