BLETHER: Goal machine Norrie played with chipped ankle bone

Sam McCann got in touch to say he “quite enjoys the Blether with Brown stories of old footballers”.

He said: “I nominate a player I think deserves to be recognised by BwB. Robert ‘Bert’ Norrie played for Carnoustie Panmure during the mid-1960s.

“He was their record goalscorer with around 70 goals. He also played the final game of the season with a chipped ankle bone to make sure they won the league.”

Left – It’s 1965 and Bert is pictured (centre), flanked by team-mates Davidson (left) and Watson.