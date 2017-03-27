Dryburgh Primary School football team won the Cameron Cup in season 1962-63.

A photo of the winning team was sent in by Jim Low, who played in the final.

Jim said: “This is a photo of our school football team from a number of years ago.

“Sadly, there are a couple of them who have passed away and some are currently not very well.

“I was asked recently from one of them if I still had the photo and I told him I did.

“He then asked me to send it in to Blether with Brown.”

That deed duly done, Jim continued: “I think I’m correct in saying this was the first trophy the school had ever won.

“The final was played on Lochee United JFC’s Thomson Park and our opponents were St Mary’s Lochee, from just down the road.

“I think we won the game 2-0.”

New-found fame greeted the players in the after match, as Jim went on: “We were all school heroes.

“Not only did we get our team photo taken in our Wolves strip but individual photos were taken in freezing conditions (see right).

“It was a smashing game and I remember because a large crowd was cheering both teams on.

“I can recall a couple of St Mary’s players names as Raymond Hearie and goalkeeper Snee but most of all Joe Tront, who then went on to become a very good player, indeed.

“Sadly, Joe passed away a few years ago and he was a good friend of mine.

“Every time we met up he would always say St Mary’s should have won.

“I always gave him the answer he disliked which was . . . ‘the only way St Mary’s had a chance was if his wife Linda (nee Deans) was playing’.

“Linda actually played in our street football team, where jerseys were put down for goalposts. She was a very good player but there were no ladies teams in those days.

“I grew up in Charleston and there were at least six or seven street teams.

“If we could not get a bit of grass to play on, we just played on the streets, stopping the game only to let the cars or horse and carts to pass. Great days.

“The team was run by headmaster Mr Spence and assistant headmaster Mr Bell.

“Mr Spence and his wife Netta also coached us at swimming and I am quite sure they had something to do with the Scottish Swimming Association team.”

Substitute

David Paterson, of Perth Road, Dundee asked me to confirm when did the substitute rule came into being?

It was officially introduced in Scotland on August 13, 1966.

Ten substitutions were made that day.

First up was a very young inside-right called Archie Gemmell, who came on for towering centre-half Jim Clunie for St Mirren against Clyde.

This was closely followed by centre-forward Kenny Cameron for winger Alec Bryce for Dundee in a city derby against Dundee United.