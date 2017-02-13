The ‘mystery picture’ of an SS Peter and Paul team featured in our Hogmanay issue.

This prompted a reply from Alice Rhynd (nee Scott), who was able to name the entire line-up.

She said: “My late husband Wullie Rhynd was in that SS Peter & Paul photo.

“He was known as Billy in those days and that picture was taken at Beechwood Park.

“The line-up is: Back row (from left) — Willie Docherty, Gerry Follon, Jim Ward, Harry Gilchrist, Tom O’Rourke, Philip Baxter, Davie Hind, Syd Connor, Jim Kelly.

“Front row — Joe Coyle, Eddie Small, Hugh Lynch, Billy Rhynd, Wattie Johnson, Frankie McCall, John Kelly.

“Mascot is Edwin Connor.”

Alice intimated that Jim McQuillan was also in the photo, when it was taken, in the far right of the back row but was cut out of the version which was submitted to us.

A quick look into our photo files revealed the original photograph, so we are now able to publish the updated version (left), including Mr McQuillan.

Sadly, Wullie died in June 2014.

Referring back to original article, which was about Hugh and Sheila Lynch receiving a telegram from The Queen for celebrating their diamond wedding (60 years), Alice continued: “As well as ‘Shug’ and Sheila meeting at the Country Dance Club in St Mary’s Forebank, three more of these ‘Paulies’ boys met their future wives there.

“Phil Baxter met Theresa Rosie, Syd Connor met Rose O’Brien and Billy Rhynd met Alice Scott (myself).

“The majority of the boys in this photo founded the Paulies team.

“My husband’s sister Chrissie Rhynd — a well-known Dundee violinist — organised and performed in a concert to fund buying strips to start the team.”

This is a wonderful piece from Alice and gives an insight to the Paulies team, who played in the Angus Amateur AFA and latterly the Midlands AFA before folding a few years ago.

During the time I knew of the club, they were always well run by the Mitchell brothers and were always in the mix when the trophies were being handed out at the season’s end.