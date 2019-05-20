Blether: Former Dundee keeper Ally hunting descendents of John McLaren

As he has done on many occasions, former Dundee goalkeeper Ally Donaldson got in touch.

Ally (pictured in action against Celtic) said: “Several months ago, you kindly published photos of the gold medal with ‘R McLaren’ inscribed on it.

“I was keen to find any relations.

“I emailed the South Wales FA and they sent me some information on

‘R McLaren’.

“The medal was won in 1893, and ‘R McLaren’ was 23 at that time and worked as an oil merchants clerk.

“His full name was John R McLaren.

“R McLaren played for Cardiff Association, which has no connection to Cardiff City.

“I was given the medal in 1965 from a lady in Dundee who must have been his daughter.

“I would love to find out if any descendants currently live in the area.”