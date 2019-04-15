BLETHER: Football medal sheds some more light on history of Seafield FC

The latest information on Seafield FC comes from Maralyn Knight.

Over the past year or so, after being prompted by Ronnie Mitchell’s pursuance of information on his grandad William Stewart Orchison, who played for the team, we’ve been trying to unearth information on them.

Maralyn’s father was Archie Gearie, who was born on May 31 1905, and died on October 19 1991.

She has sent in a front and back copy of one of his football medals.

The inscription tells that Seafield won the DWFA Cup in season 1928-29.