Each week, BwB will give a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query — What is the biggest number of internationalists East Fife fielded at one time? — Andy, Dysart.

SP Answer — In season 1949-50, East Fife had five caps in their side . . . Allan Brown, George Aitken, Charlie Fleming, Henry Morris (pictured above) and Davie Duncan.

SP query — J Milne asked: What were the details behind Forfar Athletic finishing a game with just seven men in a game against Brechin City.

SP answer — Forfar Athletic did, indeed, finish an Angus derby with just seven men — and still managed to avoid defeat.

This happened in January 1936 at Station Park in a 1-1 draw with Brechin City.

In a presumably bruising encounter, the Loons had McLean and Bateman sent off before W Black and Adamson were also dismissed.

Brechin weren’t exactly angels either as they also had two men sent off — McDonald and Keith.

Forfar — Macfarlane; McGregor, Ramsay; Morton, Laird, Bateman; W Black, Donaldson, R Black, McLean, Adamson.

Brechin — Robertson; Milne, MacDonald; Keith, Morrison, Coupar; Junior, Reid, Wann, Bolan, Whyte.