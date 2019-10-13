BLETHER: Fans flock to see the Jim McLean Years

Several weeks ago, this column highlighted a wonderful initiative currently going on at Tannadice Park – and it helped bring the crowds in to see it.

In one of the lounges is a display as Dundee United remembers the glory years under their greatest-ever manager.

Tom Cairns, chairman of the Dundee United Business Club, along with several other volunteers, host the ‘The United in Memories’ display at the ground.

Said Tom: “Many thanks for your promotion in BwB of the display.

“It certainly had the desired effect as we were overwhelmed on the Wednesday after it was in your column.

“Your help is appreciated.”

It can still be viewed every Wednesday until late November.

On display is an array of interesting memorabilia encompassing the managerial career of the most successful manager in Dundee United history.

As I said before, this has got to be a must-see event for every United fan – and, indeed, every football fan.

Admission is free via the main door at Tannadice Park from 1pm until 3.30pm and has easy disabled persons access.

Scott Coupar, replying on social media, said: “No matter what you think of him, if it wasn’t for Jim Dundee United would still be the wee team in Dundee.

“No trophies, no European adventures.

“I met the man on several occasions and he was a gentleman. Yes, he was hard on players but so was Jock Stein and Alex Ferguson.

“Jim, and the board at that time, made United and, for that, I will always be eternally grateful.”