BLETHER: Exhibition on Dundee United’s greatest gaffer, Jim McLean, is wonderful

Tannadice Park currently hosts a wonderful initiative as Dundee United remembers the glory years under their greatest-ever manager.

Tom Cairns, chairman of the Dundee United Business Club, along with several other volunteers, host the ‘The United in Memories’ display at the ground.

Said Tom: “This year, it features The Jim McLean Years and can be viewed every Wednesday until late November 2019.

“On display is an array of interesting memorabilia encompassing the managerial career of the most successful manager in Dundee United’s history.

“The event is staffed by knowledgeable volunteers from Dundee United Business Club.”

This has got to be a must-see event for every United fan – and, indeed, every football fan.

Admission is free via the main door at Tannadice Park from 1pm until 3.30pm and has easy disabled persons access.