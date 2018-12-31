Blether: Ex Dundee full-back Gerry Follon played for Scottish League against the Irish

SP Query – On Novermber 2, 1991, ‘AK’ asked: Did former Dundee full-back Gerry Follon play for the Scottish League in a high-scoring match against the Irish in Belfast in the late 1940s? Can you the give the score, team and scorers?

SP answer – Follon played for the Scottish League when they beat the Irish League 7-4 in Belfast on April 30, 1947.

Scottish League side was – Millar (Celtic); Follon (Dundee), Shaw (Rangers); Hewitt (Partick Thistle), Woodburn (Rangers), Kean (Hibs); McFarlane (Hearts), Gillick (Rangers), Flavell (Airdrie), Steel (Morton), Ormond (Hibs).

Bobby Flavell netted five, with Billy Steel (later to be a team-mate of Follon at Dundee) and Torry Gillick netting the others.