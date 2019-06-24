BLETHER: Ernie never played with brother Brian at Dens

My former Tele sports desk colleague Ian Lindsay replied to the April 13 article about Dundee footballing brothers Brian and Ernie Scrimgeour.

As did many of us in our fledgling years with DC Thomson, we reported on midweek junior games and reserve football matches at Dens and Tannadice.

Said St Andrews resident Ian: “I saw your BwB tale about the Scrimgeour brothers Brian and Ernie.

“I reported on many reserve team games in the 1970s and saw many trialists play in these matches.

“I am sure I witnessed Ernie wear the Dark Blue in one game at Dens.”

For confirmation or otherwise, I got in touch with Ernie.

He said: “Indeed, around 1978, I did play five or six trials for Dundee, but was never signed.

“Brian was at Dens at that time as a young lad, but we never played together in any of these games.

“When Dundee didn’t sign me, Arbroath stepped in and I joined them.

“The only time Brian and I have played together is for Dundee Violet juniors.”