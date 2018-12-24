Blether: Elsie’s Scotland team played in front of 45,000 at the San Siro

Elsie Cook is a former secretary manager of the Scotland international women’s football team.

The women’s game didn’t enjoy the prestige and support then as it does now.

Consequently, they were always up against obstacles.

“I still remember it as an amazing time,” said Elsie from her home in Ayrshire.

“I was involved with the Stewarton Ladies team and was also secretary of the international team.

“There seemed to be constant obstacles put in our way by SFA secretary Willie Allan and his committee.

“Some of them didn’t offer much support and others often questioned line-ups and reckoned ‘so-and-so’ should have been playing.

“I resigned my post n 1974, but then was immediately offered the post of manager.

“I was in charge for a mini tour of Italy, playing two games against their international side.

“They were both defeats, but we played very well in both of these games.

“After losing the first game 5-4, the second match was in the San Siro Stadium in front of 45,000 fans.

“We again lost, but I feel a combination of a partisan crowd and strange refereeing decisions cost us in the 3-1 defeat.”

The reason for Elsie contacting me was that she wanted to get in touch with former Dundee Striker and Scottish international Mary O’Neill.

“I remember Mary and her sister Margaret – and there were other Strikers such as Diane McLaren and Liz Creamer. All were great players.

“Mary, especially, was a brilliant midfielder for Scotland.

“She was a clever, clever wee player.”

I tried various sources to get in touch with Mary, but with no luck.

So, if Mary reads this, or gets told about it, get in touch and I’ll give her Elsie’s contact details.