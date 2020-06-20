BLETHER: Elmwood Juniors, Scotland’s green tracksuits and a Craig Brewster transfer carve-up

Lorraine Cormack requested a photo of her late dad in a football team.

Lorraine, from Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee, asked: “My dad David Lambird played for Lochee Harp JFC and various other teams.

“I’m not sure of the other teams’ names.

“He worked with DC Thomson for 35 years in the pressroom as a gaffer.

“Sadly, he died in January 1995.

“I would be really grateful if you could find any photos of him.”

I couldn’t find a Lambird playing for Harp, but the surname cropped up in this Elmwood JFC team photo from season 1948-1949.

Back row (from left) – Lambird, Gibson, Gilroy, Harrow, Johnstone, Walker. Front row – Fraser, Crighton, Burke, Lorimer, Grant.

Jim Aberdein replied to his own contribution, which featured in our April 25 issue.

Jim had told of the time his junior club Elmwood made the ultimate sacrifice of folding, to allow

neighbours East Craigie to continue functioning.

This, of course, also maintained The Shipbuilders’ claim of being the oldest continual junior football club in Scotland.

Jim offered further information from that time, and said: “These were marvellous memories.

“I also remember Gus Malone’s father (Doug) was on the committee of Elmwood at the time.

“He was very instrumental in trying to re-form Elmwood JFC after we had taken over the East Craigie name.

“When he first applied to the juniors for reinstatement, I am sure it was refused – for reasons which I can’t recall.

“I remember he put a team of old and new Elmwood players together on the assumption that we would be back in the league.

“He managed to procure a new set of strips (Manchester United) and we played a friendly at North End Park, losing 10-0. That same night, the news came through that the reinstatement had been turned down.

“I’m very happy to see that East Craigie are still firmly established in the Scottish Junior Football Association.

“I am sure you will have some correspondence on the story and it will be interesting to see and read some of the views.

“Keep up the good work.”

Younger readers of this column may not remember a senior football competition called the Dewar Shield.

This competition featured the County cup holders of Stirlingshire, Forfarshire, Aberdeenshire and Perthshire, and was the brainchild of then Lord Provost of Perth, Mr JA Dewar.

It was first competed for in 1899 and ran until 1983.

A quirky rule, certainly in the early years, was to pool all the drawings of the matches after

covering expenses for the travelling teams and further meetings and divide the remainder equally among the competing teams.

It wasn’t competed for every year and, occasionally, one tournament would run over more than one season.

Of the 46 competitions, Aberdeen won 15, while St Johnstone triumphed on eight occasions.

Indeed, Saints were the last winners of the trophy.

Continuing tales regarding football referees, it was reported in 1978 that: “During the Berwick Rangers v Albion Rovers match, referee Bill Mullen sent a photographer packing when he joined in the players’ protests after a Berwick goal was disallowed”.

East Fife 1970East Fife players take a break from training during their promotion-winning season in 1970-71.

Back row – Pat Quinn, Bertie Miller, John Bernard. Middle row – Johnny Love, Alex Jamieson, Colin McDonald, John Brown, Billy McPhee. Front row – Rab Cairns, Dave Gorman, Jim Finlayson, Brian McNicoll.

Five Dundee-based players are in the photo – Jamieson, McDonald, Brown, Finlayson, McNicoll.

First-team regulars of that stage of the season missing from the photo include Davie Clarke, Peter McQuade, John Martis, Walter Borthwick and Graeme Honeyman.

This photo of the Scotland international team sees them, unusually, in green tracksuits.

It was taken before the 2-2 draw with England at Wembley in 1965.

Back row (from left) – Unknown, Alex Hamilton, Bill Brown, Pat Crerand, Billy McNeill (captain), John Greig, Eddie McCreadie. Front row – Ian St John, Willie Henderson, Bobby Collins, Billy Bremner, Denis Law, Davie Wilson.

Bremner was the only player not to take part in the game.

Robert Johnston saw the photo of the Scotland national team from season 1957-58 in the March 21 issue of BwB.

It was shown solely to highlight Tommy Docherty’s involvement as an international player.

“That was a great photo,” said Robert, of Linlathen, Dundee.

“With friends, I’ve been having a discussion regarding that team, and trying to get the names.

“We are not sure of a few. Can you oblige by printing it again with all the names?”

Glad to do so.

Back row (from left) – Alex Parker, Eric Caldow, Ian McColl, Tommy Younger, Bobby Evans, Samuel Baird, D Walker (trainer). Front row – George Herd, Jimmy Murray, Tommy Docherty, John Mudie, Jim Forrest, Tommy Ewing.

Well-known former Dundee junior player and official Alex Duncan recently relayed tales from his connections with Elmwood JFC.

Alex also played for close rivals Stobswell and, indeed, co-managed them at one stage.

He said: “I was co-manager of Stobswell along with Billy McGann, the former East Fife goalkeeper.

“We had a pretty decent side and got better when we signed Craig Brewster as a youngster from Dundee United.

“Craig did really well with us and it wasn’t long before senior clubs were looking at him again.

“Doug Houston was manager of Forfar Athletic and he invited us to bring up the team for a

midweek friendly.

“After the game, he signed Craig for a fee of £300.

“Instead of making out the cheque to the club, Billy suggested giving half to Craig, as he wasn’t getting a signing-on fee.

“This was agreed . . . £150 to Craig and £150 to Stobbie.

“However, when our secretary Angus Adam found out, he was furious.

“So much so that he sacked Billy on the spot!

“Angus asked me to take over, but I declined.”

Football players, managers and staff are always sought for quotes by the media.

I’m continuing to share some of them with you, which are associated with the Scotland

national team.

Scotland midfielder Scott Brown, speaking in 2007, said: “I think the whole country is sick of sitting at home watching everyone else play.

“I was only 12 the last time Scotland made it to the World Cup Finals – France 98. It’s so long ago I can hardly remember it.”

It’s now 13 years on, and still no sign of our luck changing! Still, we live in hope.