BLETHER: Dundee were unbeaten on American tour

Dundee fan Brian Cargill asked me for details of the time Dundee beat top English sides on a pre-season tour, in addition to several players’ goalscoring exploits in these games.

Brian, from Ardler, said: “I remember Dundee touring America and George McLean, Jim McLean and Jocky Scott scoring hat-tricks in the same game.

“I’m also sure George McLean scored a double hat-trick in one of the matches.

“Did we also not beat Manchester United and Chelsea on that same tour.”

The first match of a 10-game end-of-season tour of America saw the Dark Blues beat Buffalo 12-1.

Jocky Scott and Jim McLean did, indeed, score hat-tricks in that game, but George McLean netted JUST a brace.

Others to find the net in that match were Kenny Cameron, Alex Stuart, Steve Murray and Alex Hamilton.

George ‘Dandy’ McLean went one better than a double hat-trick as he netted seven times in a 15-1 success over Scottish American All-Stars in New Jersey.

Alex Bryce notched a hat-trick in that encounter, with braces for Scott and Alex Kinninmonth and a single for Cameron.

Sammy Wilson got a double, with Bryce and Billy Campbell also netting, as Manchester United were beaten 4-2 in San Francisco.

Four days later, Chelsea were beaten by the same score in Los Angeles (J McLean 2, G McLean, Campbell).

Chelsea and the Dee met again on the final game of the tour in Miami, Sammy Wilson and Scott counting in a 2-2 draw – which was the only occasion in the 10 games the Dens Park side didn’t register a victory.