BLETHER: Dundee United’s shock signing of striker who decided to leave Celtic

I’ve never hidden the fact that I love perusing through our archives with old photographs and cuttings.

I’ll highlight some examples of those involving local footballers.

This is from March 6, 1964 . . .

Dundee United manager Jerry Kerr last night brought an out-of-the-blue signing at his Armadale home.

The new Tannadice man is 21-year-old centre-forward Bobby Young, just freed by Celtic and formerly of Motherwell and St Johnstone.

Bobby combines cleverness with goalscoring.

He netted 22 for the Muirton Park side in their promotion season 1962-63.

His departure from Parkhead was at his own request.

After going there as part of the deal that brought Bobby Craig to Muirton last year, he never had a first-team appearance.

Besides Dundee United, rivals for his signature were Falkirk and Barnsley – but the player was very keen to join up at Tannadice.

Bobby’s goal- grabbing potential will be very welcome to United, who have been out of luck in recent centre-forward signings.

Norman Davidson, signed from Hearts, never settled and was transferred to Partick Thistle.

That exchange deal brought George Smith to Tannadice, but illness laid him low after only two games.