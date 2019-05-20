Blether: Dundee reader Jackie Knight is looking for former Broughty United teammates

Broughty Ferry reader Jackie Knight, well-known on the local after-dinner circuit and also in local football and cricket circles, is on the lookout for two former teammates.

A reunion function is planned for later in the year to bring together the Broughty United league-winning squad of the early 1970s.

“We’ve lost contact with Johnnie Murray and Billy Shaw, and hope that someone reading this can help,” said Jackie.

Jackie’s contact information is email jamagdolor1@sky.com or phone 01382 774683.

Alternatively, get in touch with Stuart Farquharson email s.farquharson@hotmail.co.uk or 01382 532624.