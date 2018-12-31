Blether: Dundee primary select lost out in Scottish final

Jim Docherty sent in a photo of the Dundee Primary Schoolboys select, who were beaten in the Scottish Final by Edinburgh in 1968.

His youngest brother John is at the back left.

Jim also commented: “Michael Milne (back, right) stayed upstairs from us in Ballindean Road.

“Graham Payne, who went on to star for Dundee United, is middle row, far right .”

Jim couldn’t name all the players in the photo.

Those he did mention were John Docherty, Danny Hannah, Mike McManus, Michael Milne, B Petrie, Brian Low, Graham Payne, D Fraser, M Law and R Sherrif.

John McPhail, Bruce Milne and G Scott were other players mentioned in the match programme notes.