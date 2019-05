This is a Dundee North End JFC team photo, taken in January 1971.

The caption on the back stated: “An arrival at Station Park, Forfar, as goalkeeper Tony Miklinski signed from Dundee North End.”

I played as a youngster with Tony at Butterburn Youth Club in the mid-1960s.

Back row (from left) – Elder, Falconer, Gowans, Miklinski, Taylor, McCabe, Shepherd. Front row – Glen, Clark, Kerr, Mann, Hackney.