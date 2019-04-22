BLETHER: Dundee lad Jimmy was Celtic legend Jock Stein’s No 2

I don’t suppose many readers would be able to answer the question . . . Which Dundonian was once a No 2 to the legendary Celtic manager Jock Stein.

However, Lochee storyteller Andy Walker reveals all.

“When Jock Stein took over at Leeds United in 1978, he mulled over the positions of the remaining staff after Brian Clough had left.

“Dundonian Jimmy McInearney was on the coaching staff, and Stein told him: ‘I’ve had glowing reports of your character, your abilities, skills, man-management, &c’, and informed Jimmy that he would be alongside him in the dug-out.

Stein’s tenure at Elland Road would last just over six weeks before the SFA enticed him to leave to take over the Scottish national side.