BLETHER: Dundee junior select side

The second in our mini series cigarette photocards by the Ardath Tobacco Co Ltd is a Dundee Junior League select side.

However, no date is given on the back of the card but is does say ‘this representative team consists of players drawn from Dundee Junior League football teams, and engages in matches with surrounding counties’.

Back row (from left) — R Hughes (Stobswell), P Adams (Stobswell), P Fox (Stobswell), T Fraser (East Craigie), W Ewan (East Craigie, capt), F Russell (Forthill). Front row — J Fleming (Harp), D Davidson (Central), D Milne (Broughty Ex-Service), A Downie (East Craigie), N Fraser (Forthill).

If you have any information regarding this team or any of the players, and want to share it with other BwB readers, then get in touch.