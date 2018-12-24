Blether: Dundee and Dundee United played many times in Forfarshire Cup

The subject of senior regional cups prompted Joe Millar to phone.

Joe, a retired bus driver from Dundee, said: “I saw Dundee and Dundee United play many times in the Forfarshire Cup.

“I also know there was a Fife Cup and a Glasgow Cup.

“Were there any other regional cups for senior teams to play in?”

Going by the name, I think most regions were covered by their own particular trophy.

Others I can remember were Aberdeenshire Cup, Ayrshire Cup, East of Scotland Shield, Lanarkshire Cup, Renfrewshire Cup and Stirlingshire Cup.