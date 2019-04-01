BLETHER: Doug Berrie follows in his dad’s footsteps and signs for United

Continuing to look back on the information which appeared in newspapers when local footballers stepped up to the senior grade, when a former team-mate of mine first stepped up to the senior grade, this was how it was reported on April 26, 1960 . . .

Twenty-four years ago, Dundee United signed a young full-back from Stobswell.

The name – Doug Berrie – is still remembered at Tannadice and Forfar Athletic for his consistency and long service.

Yesterday, another Doug Berrie was added to the staff.

Yes, it is his son, a St John’s 16-year-old schoolboy who joins up on an ‘S’ form.

He also turns out for Dundee youth side Club Romano.

Doug Jr hasn’t exactly followed in dad’s footsteps, for he is usually a left-half, not a full-back.

He previously had a trial period with Sheffield Wednesday.

I first teamed up with Dougie Jr at Broughty Athletic juniors, then, in later years, with the ultra-successful Auchterhouse AFC in the Midlands Amateur FA.

The Auchterhouse side, I’ve mentioned before, won the North of Tay Cup five years in a row in the mid-1970s – a feat which has never been equalled.