BLETHER: Differing feelings of Hampden compared to DC Thomson book

Steve Finan’s book “Lifted Over The Turnstiles” featured on January 5, and one reader’s reading of the “Hampden experience” was very different.

Dex Thomas Dickemann wrote on social media: “My experience of Hampden was less complimentary.

“On a Tuesday night, a Dundee United v Aberdeen Scottish Cup replay saw United win 1-0 in the pouring rain.

“It was a rubbish game.

“Our car got pounded and we had to walk three miles to the pound, and it was around 2.30am before we finally got it out.

“United went on to beat Rangers in the final, but, after that experience, I have never been back.”

Dex continued: “I went to the Hearts v Celtic League Cup semi-final this season – and what a difference!

“It was a most pleasurable experience at Murrayfield, which is 20 times better than Hampden.

“I think more big football games should be played there.”

Greg Petrie thought it was “a great book”.

He said: “I remember hearing Steve on the radio asking if anyone had a photo that was missing from the collection.

“It was of the wee wooden hut which used to be halfway up a floodlight pylon.

“The hut used to house the lads and lasses who would put up the half-time scores from other games that day in an A-H system that coincided with the A-H in the official match programme.”