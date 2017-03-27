Each week, Blether With Brown will give a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query — Denis Law has broken records at club and international level that will never be equalled in our lifetime.

Can you confirm that (1) he is the youngest-ever player to play for Scotland; (2) he is record-holder of goals scored for Scotland; (3) he has scored most goals in the FA Cup; (4) he was honoured by the Italian League; (5) he also played for the English League; (6) he is the only Scot to be awarded the “Footballer of Europe” title; (7) played at inside-right for a “World XI”, which had Puskas and Eusebio sharing the inside-left position in a centenary match against England? — A. Duncan, Lochee.

SP Answer — The answer is yes to all seven points.

He was first capped for Scotland at 18 years 236 days old, and has scored 28 goals for the Scotland international side.

His FA Cup total is 39 and this doesn’t count the six he scored in a tie which was abandoned — Manchester City v Luton. He was Europe’s Football of the Year in 1964.

SP Query — Did Stobswell Juniors win three trophies in season 1944-45, and also finished high up the table in the Midlands Junior League? — J. D.

SP Answer — Stobbie won these trophies in the space of 12 days. On June 16, 1945, they beat Arbroath Vics 6-1 in the Consolation Cup Final. On the 23rd, they beat Lochee Harp in the final of the Courier Cup.

Four days on, the Telegraph Cup was also won after a 4-0 win in the final against Harp.

Stobswell finished fourth in the league that season behind champions Carnoustie, Anchorage and Jeanfield. Carnoustie and Anchorage had actually tied at joint top with 42 points but the Gowfers won the play-off 4-2.

Other teams in the league that season were North End, Arbroath Vics, Lochee Harp, St Johnstone YM, Arnot, East Craigie, Forfar Celtic, Violet, Forfar East End, Elmwood.

SP query — Did Freddie Lawrence, who played in goal for Lochee Harp and Dundee Violet, every get a Scotland Junior cap? — United Fan.

SP answer — No. Fred was chosen as reserve against England in 1932. Dicky Boag (Harp) and Violet’s Jimmy Briggs, father of the famous Dundee United left-back, played for Scotland in that game.

*Some statistics may have been updated after being published in The Sporting Post queries section.