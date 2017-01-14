Norrie Price’s recollection of his time with Lochrae Juveniles and the legendary Dave Pullar brought several responses.

First up was Dave’s son Steve, a well-known local referee.

He was brief, complimentary and to the point, commenting: “Fantastic story in the Tele about my dad (Dave) and brother Gordon.

“Had a wee cry at the end. Thanks so much.”

Harry Birmingham also knew Dave, who was also a neighbour at one time.

Norrie’s article had him signing for Dave’s team after a trip to David Low’s sports shop in the city centre.

Harry, too, has a tale about signing for Dave’s outfit.

He said: “Re your story about Dave Pullar, I can give you a stranger signing story than that.

“After I was released from East Craigie in 1974, I was recommended to Dave, who, at that time, was running the Albion Rangers team in the Dundee and District U/27 Juvenile League. After a trial game at Riverside, Dave was more than keen to sign me.

“Playing hard to get, I said I wanted to keep my options open.

“Some of the players who were already signed for Albion said that he will ‘harrass’ you until you sign.”

Harry, well-known as the long-time manager of Sandy’s Newsagents in Camperdown Road, spanning 49 years, continued: “I lived in the multis in Ardler close to Dave. I lived in Wentworth Court, with Dave staying across in Scotscraig Court.

“Late one night, around 2am, someone rang my doorbell.

“When I answered the door, standing there was Dave.

“He said: ‘Hi Harry, sorry to wake you up but I have trouble sleeping. I was looking out the window and noticed the interior light was on in your van. I know you have an early start and did not want you to have a flat battery in the morning’.

“I thanked him and said I would get dressed and go down to put the light off.

“When we got in the lift and the doors closed, Dave asked if I had thought any more about signing.

“Still half asleep, I agreed to sign.

“Quick as a flash, Dave pulled two forms out his back pocket, thrust a biro in my hand and I signed the form against the wall of the lift.”

Harry, who also had a long association with Windsor AFC, concluded: “I played for a good few years with Albion.

“We had some good players such as Frankie Campbell, Ronnie Stark and Graeme Carling to name a few.

“Can anybody top that signing story?”

Harry sent in the above photo of his time at East Craigie from 1974.

Back (from left) — Dolan, Baird, Beatson, McFee, Palmer, Foggarty, Robertson. Front — Barrie, Craig, Dye, Carling, Ogilvie, Birmingham.