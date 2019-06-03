BLETHER: Conveyor belt of talented players ended up on books for Dundee and United

Allan Carver sent an email with input after he saw the article on St Columba BC players stepping up to the senior grade.

I mentioned Graeme Payne and John McPhail, who also attended Kirkton High School and played for the school team.

My comments were specifically in relation to a cutting, which just mentioned these two young stars.

Said Alan: “Half of that Kirkton HS team were on S forms with Dundee United, including George Scott. Paul Tovey was offered one relentlessly.

“Most of these players were with the St Columba club at the time but you didn’t mention Davie Narey?

“They were U/18 players at that time and the U/16s had Bobby Glennie.

“St Columba was just a conveyor belt for talent for the seniors.”

Davie Narey had earlier signed on at Tannadice and did not feature in the cutting used.