BLETHER: Clive Allen signed for QPR, Arsenal and Crystal Palace over three months

Football throws up many quirky tales. The following, I’m assured, is true . . .

Clive Allen once signed for three different clubs in as many months.

He ended the 1979-80 season at QPR, then began the following campaign at Crystal Palace, after Arsenal had made him the costliest teenager in football during the summer.

Having scored 28 goals for QPR in the Second Division, Arsenal paid £1.25m for Allen, but he played just three pre-season friendlies before being moved on to Selhurst Park.

In 1984, he joined Tottenham Hotspur and enjoyed huge success, including scoring 49 goals in one season.