BLETHER: Chris remembers Craigmore side which was run by likeable ‘Pow’

Every now and then, a photo surfaces and is riddled with names I know personally.

Chris Ward, now living in Australia, sent in a photo of Craigmore Boys Club from season 1967-68.

The team played in the old Angus Amateur Boys league, which accommodated just two age groups – Under 16 and Under 18.

This Craigmore side was run by a very likeable guy who was known to everyone as ‘Pow’.

I believe his full name might have been a Jim Bennett but please feel free to correct me if I’m wrong.

Those in the photo are (back row, from left) – Jim ‘Pow’ Bennett, Johnny Patterson, Dave Mill, Derek Smith, Jim Lawrence, Dode Jameson, Bob Gray, Graham Smith.

Front row – Chris Ward, Jim Donnelly, Jimmy Taylor, John Duncan, ‘Curly’ Martin, Dougie Butchart.

“They were a great set of lads,” said Chris.

“I’m now living in Adelaide, South Australia, and catch up with a few expats such as Derek Winter and Wally Bojczuk.

“I emigrated in 1972 along with other friends Charlie Davidson and Dave Mill. Joining us later in Sydney were Ian McGovern, George Anderson and Derek Stewart.”

Chris started his schooldays at St Vincent’s PS in Dundee, and recalled: “I was there a couple of years after great football players such as Frannie Munro and Phillip ‘Pip’ Prain.

“I then went to Lawside Academy in 1962-63 but couldn’t get into the football team first XI as there were too many brilliant players.

“I had a few health problems and moved to St Michael’s Secondary School and played under PT teacher Phil Kearns.

“We got to the Dundee United Cup Final but I was unable to play in the game at Tannadice due to ill health.

“We were beaten by Morgan, I think, 5-0.”

Chris, who also had a season in the late 1960s with juvenile side Maryfield United, started work as an apprentice with NCR in Dundee.

He recalled: “While working there, I rubbed shoulders with some of the guys who played in the great NCR Scottish Cup-winning team.”

Chris, now married with a son and daughter, also played amateur football when living in Sydney.