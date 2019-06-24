BLETHER: Charlie George’s accident meant he couldn’t do throw-ins – or rude gestures!

The following, I’m assured, is true . . .

It’s safe to say that Charlie George is a bonafide Arsenal legend.

He is from the old school of footballers and wasn’t one to hire people to tend to his garden. But he may have reconsidered that decision when he lost a finger.

He said at the time: “I lifted the mower up to clear some grass from the blades when it moved and chopped off my index finger. I suppose I’m lucky that I didn’t lose my hand.”

He saw the lighter side of it, though, and joked that he would not be able to take a throw-in and also paid no heed to those who said his career was over.

“I won’t be able to take a throw-in. Or put two fingers up at people!” he joked.