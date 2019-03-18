BLETHER: Celtic’s Lisbon Lions ‘duping a sponsor’ and John Hartson coming to Dundee

Some football stories are legendary.

The following, I’m assured, is true . . .

For the European Cup Final in 1967, Billy McNeill’s Puma boots were painted over to look like Adidas (see photo of McNeill standing alongside the match officials at the start of the game).

This has been backed up by author, scriptwriter and documentary producer Paul John Dykes, who commented: “Jim Craig told me about it when I was writing the Neilly Mochan book.

“Celtic did a boot deal with Adidas for the European Cup Final in 1967.

“However, as the deal was done late in the day, the boots travelled to Lisbon having never been worn.

“Quite a few of the players didn’t want to wear new boots for the big name.

“So Neilly Mochan went around their rooms the night before the big game and painted them to look like Adidas.”

