Invergowrie reader William Smith is a bit confused over the history of a former Celtic player.

“I was brought up in Glasgow and supported Clyde, going to most of their games until the mid-1960s when my family moved to Fife and then Dundee,” said William (76).

“My query concerns Harry Hood.

“I read recently that he joined Celtic in the late 1960s from Clyde.

“I distinctly remember my father, also William, and I being near to tears when he was transferred from Clyde to Sunderland.

“Not long after that, we moved away from the Glasgow area.

“Can you shed any light on this?”

Celtic initially tried to sign Hood from Clyde in 1964 but the player was instead transferred to Sunderland, who were impressed with this 40 goals in around 60 games for the Glasgow side.

He spent two years at Roker Park before returning to Shawfield for a second spell with the Bully Wee.

Celtic by then were under Jock Stein and he watched Hood settle back in with Clyde and perform well.

However, it was not until March 1969 that he paid Clyde a “record fee of over £40,000” for the inside-forward.

Stein said at the time: “This is a signing for the future, even more so than it is for the remainder of the season.

“In our last game, we had two forwards who are now over 30 years old.

“By signing Hood, and Tommy Callaghan earlier in the season (from Dunfermline), we are preparing for next season and those to come.

“With Callaghan and Hood in the forward line next season, we will be able to field an attack of, say, Jimmy Johnstone, Bobby Lennox, Hood, Callaghan and John Hughes — all 24 years of age.”

Hood became a very successful and influential cog in the Celtic machine which won nine titles in a row around that time.

He was feted by the Parkhead support and had his own chant along the lines of Hare Krishna.

He left Parkhead in 1976 and played for a spell in America, before returning to these shores to play for Motherwell and Queen of the South.

He had brief managerial forays with Albion Rovers and the Palmerston side.

Hood is now the owner of several pubs and restaurants in the Glasgow area.

*A reader reckons he knows the way to make football results more emphatic and exciting.

Regular BwB correspondent Tom Black wrote: “I was looking at the league tables at the start of March and wondered how it would look if it went back to 1993.

“Then it was two points for a win and one for a draw.

“At that time, there was just six points between Dundee and Hamilton.

“On that evening, Dundee lost to Partick Thistle at Dens Park and moved down a place in the league, as did Motherwell.

“There was now nine points separating fifth place and 12th place but no real difference in the table.

“Also, looking at all four Scottish leagues, there would hardly be any difference if only wins counted.

“Indeed, just one club, Motherwell, would lose out.”

Tom, of Lawside Road, Dundee, concluded: “If I was in charge, draws at 90 minutes would go to penalty shoot-outs. That would give fans a run for their money.”