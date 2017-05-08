Each week, BwB will give a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query — In July 1991, Boars Rock asked: Can you detail the two fights between Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) and Sonny Liston, giving when and where they took place, the verdicts and whether they were televised live in this country?

SP Answer — The first title fight between the two was in Miami on February 25, 1964, when reigning champion Liston retired on his stool after six rounds.

The return bout was in Lewiston, Maine, on May 25, 1965, when Clay won with a first-round knockout.

Both were televised live in this country in the early hours of the morning.

* SP Query — Brazil Bhoy asked: In which year did John Barnes score that solo goal against Brazil at the Maracana Stadium?

How many caps did he win and how many international goals did he score?

SP Answer — The wonder goal was in 1984 and he was capped 79 times, scoring 11 goals.

*SP Query — Ferraris Dee asked: How many games did Craig Brown play for Dundee in the championship year of 1961-62?

I say his inclusion coincided with Dundee’s great undefeated run that year ending. Can you list the scores?

SP Answer — Brown played nine games in succession and came into the side as they enjoyed an 18-game undefeated run.

The next nine games were — Kilmarnock (a) 1-1, Motherwell (h) 1-3, Partick Thistle (a) 0-3, Celtic (a) 1-2, Dunfermline Athletic (h) 1-2, Rangers (h) 0-0, Raith Rovers (a) 3-2, Hibs (h) 1-0, Stirling Albion (a) 3-2.

Some statistics may have been altered or updated after being originally published in The Sporting Post queries section.