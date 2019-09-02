BLETHER: Cardiologist saved player’s life after heart stopped for 78 minutes

Some football stories are legend. The following, I’m assured, is true. . .

Tottenham Hotspur and Bolton Wanderers were 43 minutes into their match on March 17, 2012, when tragedy struck.

Bolton’s Fabrice Muamba suddenly collapsed, sending the crowd and his fellow-players into a panic.

Officially, Muamba’s heart was stopped for 78 minutes.

It would have been longer if one spectator in the crowd hadn’t been around to save him.

Dr Andrew Deaner, a Spurs fan and consultant cardiologist, was in attendance that day, watching the game with his brothers.

But, when he saw Muamba collapse, he became more than just a fan.

Working with the medical staff on hand at the match, Deaner made sure that Muamba received the proper medical attention for his sudden cardiac arrest, telling the medical and the ambulance drivers to take Muamba to Deaner’s hospital, London Chest, instead of the nearby hospital, Northern Middlesex.

If not for the quick thinking on Deaner’s part, Muamba wouldn’t have been able to receive the proper medical equipment he needed.

However, the now-retired footballer lives on today, saved by one fateful fan.