SP Query — In February 1993, ‘M.P., Dundee’ asked: “Did Bruce Rioch claim at one stage that he would rather play for England than Scotland?

SP Answer — In 1972, Scotland manager Tommy Docherty named Rioch in his squad but the midfielder pulled out to play for Aston Villa.

When Docherty later said he would not consider the player for future Scotland national squads, Rioch said he would aim to play for England as he had dual qualifications as he was born in Aldershot of Scottish parents.

However, three years later in 1975, then Scotland manager Willie Ormond called him up for the first of his 24 appearances in a Scottish jersey. He went on to captain the Scots in the 1978 World Cup campaign in Argentina.

* SP Query — In June 1990, ‘Old Dark Blue Eyes’ asked: In which season did the Scottish Premier League begin?

What seasons were Dundee relegated?

How long were they down each time and who were their managers up to 1980?

SP Answer — Dundee, under Davie White, were relegated from the first-ever Premier League in season 1975-76.

They were promoted in 1978-79, under Tommy Gemmell. The former Celtic and Scotland left-back was still Dundee boss as they went down again the following season.

Donald Mackay took over the reins and the Dens side gained promotion to the top league at the first attempt.

* SP Query — When Lochee Harp were league champions in season 1962-63, was it after a play-off with Lochee United. Can you give teams and scorers? — R. H.

SP Answer — There was, indeed, a play-off and Harp beat the Bluebells 5-2 at Beechwood Park.

Glass (2), Meach (2) and Reilly (pen) netted for Harp, with Lochee United’s goals coming from Anderson and Sutherland.

Harp lined up — McGann; Robb, Briggs; McCluskey, Cargill, Gilmour; McCarle, Reilly, Glass, Smith, Meach.

Lochee United — Clark; Duggan, Breen; Kenyon, Young, Baxter; Falconer, Sutherland, Mitchell, Anderson, Smart.

Harp might have been outright champions but they had two points deducted for failing to turn up for a game against St Joseph’s.

Harp claimed that when the teams met in a cup-tie the previous Saturday, they agreed to postpone the league match against the Joeys because it was England v Scotland day at Wembley.

However, St Joseph’s turned up for the game and were later awarded the points.

