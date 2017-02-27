Each week, BwB gives a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query — How many times did Willie Donachie play for Scotland and when was his last cap? Did he win any cup medals with Manchester City? — LG.

SP Answer — Donachie won 35 caps and made his last appearance for Scotland as a second-half substitute for Frankie Gray against Portugal in Lisbon on November 29, 1978.

Team — Rough; Kennedy, Gray (Donachie); Narey, McQueen, Buchan; Dalglish, Hartford, Jordan (Wallace), Gemmill, Robertson.

Donachie won a League Cup winners’ medal when City beat Newcastle 2-1 in the 1976 final.

He was also in the team which lost 2-1 to Wolves in the 1974 final of the same competition.

* SP Query — Could you give the following information on Dundee’s Duncan Lambie — where and when born, how tall, any brothers or sisters, previous clubs, if married, where does he live. — Two Dundee Fans.

SP Answer — Duncan was born in Whitburn on April 20, 1952.

He is 5 ft 10 in and has two brothers, one of which is St Johnstone right-back John.

Duncan, who is single, played for Whitburn Secondary School and had a spell on Falkirk’s groundstaff and was provisionally signed for Hibs before joining Dundee from Armadale Thistle.

(Sadly, Duncan died in 2015.)

* SP Query — Can you give Geordie Dewar’s appearances and goals for East Fife and details of the times he scored three or more goals in one game? — East Fifer.

SP Answer — Between 1960-1970, Dewar played 335 league and cup games for East Fife and scored 196 goals.

His hat-trick — and better — record was . . .

Three v Brechin (a), August 26, 1961.

Four v Arbroath (h), August 30, 1961.

Three v Albion Rovers (h), September 4, 1961.

Three v East Stirling (a), March 10, 1962.

Four v Edinburgh University (h), January 12, 1963.

Three v Stirling Albion (h), October 19, 1963.

Six v Alloa Athletic (h), November 2, 1963.

* SP query — Did Jock Gilmour ever play for Dundee United? — F. A., Dundee.

SP answer — A knee injury ended his Dundee career in 1936 but, in 1938, he signed for Dundee United for one game in a cup-tie against East Fife at Bayview on February 12 when United were beaten 5-0.

Gilmour had taken over from Bert Grieve, who had his registration cancelled that week.

Dundee United — Nicholson; Collington, Gilmour; Skelligan, Watson, Yorke; Hutchison, Clarkson, Rumbles, Robertson, Adamson.

East Fife — Milton; Laird, Tait; Russell, Sneddon, Herd; Adams, McLeod, McCartney, Miller, Henderson.