The East Craigie ‘photoshop’ mystery man has finally been identified.

The committee man on an East Craigie team photo from decades back was originally named as Willie Hennessey.

Several fans of the Shipbuilders and also members of Mr Hennessey’s family refuted that claim.

Now, at a recent special day at the club’s Craigie Park ground, all was revealed, and the gentleman is Andy Pryde.

Club historian Andy Malone takes up the story.

Andy said: “Peter Schiavetta, who began playing for the club in the 1940s, made, in his own words, ‘a visit home’ to Craigie Park.

“Peter was representing the GMB Union, along with his friend and colleague Pat McCluskey.

“Peter couldn’t remember the last time he played at the park but did say the hairs on the back of his neck stood up as he walked through the familiar gates.

“We had the pleasure of his company and, in that time, he managed to tell us a number of stories in relation to his time at the club.

“His first game, as a 17-year-old, was in a cup final in front of 15,000 spectators at Tannadice.

“The game, which finished all square, was replayed at North End Park, where they had to shut the gates, as so many people wanted to watch the replay.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t a winning night for the club but Peter remembers it with great pride.”

Andy continued: “Peter followed in the footsteps of his brothers in playing for the club and remembers the many men and boys who, like him, walked on to the park in the blue and white shirts to give their all.

“It was a great pleasure to host Peter and listen to his stories.

“We hope it isn’t too long before he and, hopefully, some of his fellow- players come back to the ground for a visit.

“We then showed him the ‘Hennessey’ photo and he immediately identified him as Andy Pryde.

The main reason for Peter’s visit was to hand over a donation to the club’s ongoing fund-raising committee on behalf of the union. Through a former player, East Craigie’s current financial plight was raised with the local branch officials and, in their generosity, they decided to donate £200 to East Craigie FC.

Pat was keen to raise the connection between the union and the club with the likelihood that the majority of the players from the early 1920s until the demise of the shipbuilding industry in the city, would have been members of the GMB in one of its former names.

The GMB came about as a result of an amalgamation of a number of unions over the years and none more so than the Amalgamated Association of Boilermakers, Shipwrights, Blacksmiths and Structural Workers — all work associated with the Shipyards and, obviously, the Shipbuilders.

Peter (left) and Pat are pictured with the team.

Back row (from left) — Peter Schiavetta, Reekie, Mann, Ferrie, McArtney, Howatt, Malone, Pat McCluskey.

Front row — Warwick, Dunn, Gray (captain), White, Bowie.