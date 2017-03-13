To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wembley 1967 this year, Jim Orr has written a comedy/musical play titled ‘Bend it like Baxter’.

He has also created a website dedicated to the match www.wembley67.co.uk

Jim said: “My hope was that people who were at the match would post stories/photographs to the website.

“However, given the age profile of those who were at the match, there might not be that many who frequent the internet, let alone post to websites.

“So it will probably be second-hand stories.

“That’s why I’m keen to have a chat with anyone who was at the match and I’ll post their stories/memories.

“I’ve tracked down the fan with Denis Law and I’ve had a chat with him (http://wembley67.co.uk/blog).

“However, I’m still trying to find the two fans with Jim Baxter, along with another of Denis Law.”

If you can help Jim in this project, then get in touch with him.