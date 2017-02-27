Robert Blackley sent in this photo (above) which, he says, was unearthed by his granddaughter Ellie while looking through family albums with relatives.

“It’s an old photo of Dundee Amateur Boxing Club, with the date given on the photo as 1948,” said Robert, of Mains Road, Dundee.

“They were otherwise known as the Dudhope Boxing Club (due in no small way to the fact their premises were in Dudhope Castle).

“My dad Bobby Blackley boxed for them at bantamweight.

“In the photo, he is fifth from the right in the third row down.

“He held Scottish and local titles and also fought for the British title.

“Unfortunately, a future career in the professional ranks was curtailed by illness and injury.”

There were no other names given with the photo, and Robert continued: “There should be many well-known and prominent faces in the photo.

“Maybe it will bring back good memories for those involved in the club at that time.”

Blether with Brown featured this photo a few years ago.

It does no harm to show it again and, if you have any tales regarding this great institution, then get in touch.

Staying with boxing, and Bruce McMillan, of Carnoustie, sent in details of boxer Johnny Hill, who led a BwB column in November last year.

“My father James was a great boxing fan and had a lot of souvenirs, photos and newspaper cuttings on Scottish boxers,” said Bruce, a retired bus driver.

Below is one such cutting . . .

‘Johnny Hill was recognised in Britain as a world champion when he outpointed Newsboy Brown in London on August 29, 1928.

He successfully defended the title twice against Ernie Jarvis in London and Glasgow. Hill was then to have fought Frankie Genaro, of America, who was recognised by the National Boxing Association as champion but he died on September 27, 1929, before the contest could take place.

The International Boxing Commission recognised Emile Pladner as champion.

The winner of the Hill-Genaro contest was expected to meet Pladner in France to sort out the disputed title.’

Newsboy Brown’s ‘real’ name was David Montrose, and he held the World Flyweight title for eight months in 1928.

Statistical boxing website BoxRec lists Brown as the No 7 ranked flyweight of all-time.

He was actually born in Russia and came to the USA with his parents when just three months old.

So David Montrose was probably not his christened name.