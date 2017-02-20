The Christmas Eve edition of BwB featured a Dundee FC line-up in a story about Phil Tinney.

This caught the eye of a regular reader but he was more interested in the strips the team were wearing.

“I’m just sitting reading BwB and looking at the photograph of the 1964 Dundee team,” said Dave Bruce.

“I also noticed Doug Cartwright in the photo, who was in an older Butterburn Youth Club team to mine.

“I could not help but notice the strips they were wearing.

“Could they be the same ones — or very similar — to the ones my Burn team wore against a Tynecastle Boys Club team before a friendly which Dundee played against Chelsea?

“I’m sure there was something like 20,000 spectators there that day.

“Was it something to do with Charlie Cooke being transferred to the London side?”

Moving back to his Butterburn time, Dave continued: “We also wore these particular jerseys in an U/18 Scottish Cup Final against Kirkstyle Rangers at the old Claypotts Park (now named Whitton Park).

“Our manager at the time Baxter Mitchell would definitely have managed to ‘borrow’ them.”

Dave declined to say on this occasion but, unfortunately, his team lost that final, played in glorious sunshine at Broughty Athletic’s ground.

Like Dave, I’m also very sure these jerseys were the same his youth team wore in these games.

I’ve told in an earlier edition a few years ago that, as an U/15 player with Burn, I attended the match to support the team. I was immediately commandeered to sell lemonade and crisps and missed all the first-half action.

Dundee faced Chelsea at Dens Park in August 1966, as part of the Charlie Cooke transfer when he joined the Stamford Bridge outfit for £80,000.

Around 15,000 attended the game, with Dundee losing 2-1. Jim McLean netted for the Dark Blues, Peter Osgood and George Graham scoring for the English side.