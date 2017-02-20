Thomas Smith asked if we knew the reason why Broughty Athletic are nicknamed The Fed.

I spent a number of years with Broughty in the 1970s as a player and manager.

The club were nicknamed The Fed at that time and the reason given was their affiliation at an earlier stage of their existence to the Ex-Servicemen’s Federation.

Indeed, the club was founded in 1920 with the name Broughty Ex-Servicemen.

It wasn’t until the early 1950s that the name was changed to Broughty Athletic.

I think this came about at the same time as they first moved into Claypotts Park, situated just up from the old Claypotts/Arbroath Road junction.

Of course, the ground was renamed Whitton Park after legendary president Eddie Whitton, who, along with George Christison and Davie Knox, were the mainstays of the club committee during my time there.

Whitton Park may soon undergo a radical change if current plans submitted are given the green light (see photo above).