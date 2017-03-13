It’s never easy being a football journalist or commentator.

You are in that particular job because you love the game and have probably supported a particular team.

Slight problems do arise when you then report on your favourite side.

I remember being in the press box at Tannadice when Dundee scored a late winner and ended up with bruised knees after hitting the underneath of the desk with my legs as I tried to stifle my enthusiasm.

Rob Boag has memories along those lines, too.

Emailing from his home in Canada, he said: “Moulded and influenced from my birthplace location — Tipperary Lochee — I doubt it would surprise anyone that the football teams I supported in my youth were Lochee Harp, Dundee United and Celtic.

“From 1964-66, I was a commentator for Toc H Hospital Radio.

“Toc H broadcast football games to local hospitals such as DRI, Maryfield, Ashludie, Royal Victoria and a couple of others, alternating the broadcast every Saturday between Dens Park and Tannadice.

“At Tannadice, a nice broadcast studio was given to Toc H at the south east corner of the ground — a sanctuary during winter matches, with a great view of the park.

“Also, at half-time, a lovely woman came in with tea and a plate of biscuits.

“Over the road at Dens Park, two seats were designated smack in the middle of the stand.

“You sat down on the bench, plugged your headset into a jack underneath the seat, and you were good to go.

“Surrounded by thousands of fans, it was a brilliant atmosphere — and preferred by the listeners.”

Remembering a particular game, Rob continued: “In September 1965, Celtic rolled into town for a League Cup game against Dundee FC.

“I had been coached by older commentators to put aside any preferences toward teams and players and maintain an unbiased and neutral commentary during a broadcast, which wasn’t easy during the local derby games between both Dundee teams.

“That September Saturday when Celtic lined up against Dundee, there were close to 30,000 fans inside Dens Park.

“The Dundee FC line-up was — Donaldson; Hamilton, Stuart; Cousin, Easton, Houston; Murray, Penman, Cameron, Cooke, Bertelsen.

“Celtic’s team was — Fallon; Young, Gemmell; Murdoch, McNeill, Clark; Chalmers, Divers, McBride, Lennox, Hughes.

“Celtic, that season, were beginning to display glimmers and glimpses of a team that would soon develop into that European Cup-winning side.

“Dundee were no slouches, with Charlie Cooke providing dazzling displays of ball control and defence-splitting passes.

“One of them was laid on for Andy Penman, who slotted home for Dundee.”

A particular piece of brilliance in that game sticks in Rob’s mind.

He went on: “Big John Hughes —nicknamed Yogi Bear — was a favourite of mine.

“The big man was on the left-wing and with half-an-hour gone was already a handful for Hamilton.

“Yogi then picked up a ball just past the halfway line.

“He turned and gave Hammy a bodyswerve.

“Then, when it looked like he was taking off for a run down the wing, he suddenly cut inside towards the middle of the pitch, beat a couple more defenders and, from 30 yards, he let fly with his right foot.

“It would take a physics professor to explain the mechanics of Yogi’s strike.

“The ball lifted inches from the grass, and travelled with such speed and velocity that I don’t think Ally Donaldson saw the ball until it was settled in the back of the net.

“The final score was Dundee 1 Celtic 3.

“The sheer exhilaration of what I had witnessed dissolved my neutrality, and anyone listening to my comments of big Yogi’s brilliance knew which team I favoured.”

There were to be repercussions, and Rob admitted: “After the game, my Toc H mentor Peter Wilkie sat me down and explained nicely that the purpose of Toc H was to provide entertainment and comfort to Dundee folks in hospital, and the eloquence of my commentary on Yogi’s goal may have set back the convalescence of all Dundee FC supporters listening to the broadcast.

“Peter, however, had a wee smile on his face when he said that.

“Nevertheless, to teach me a lesson, I was dropped from the Dens Park Toc H team and broadcast only from Tannadice, where Dundee United supporters were extremely supportive and more than sympathetic to my failings.”