Robert Hill, of Menzieshill, Dundee, got in touch to discuss a Dundee FC legend.

“My dad’s favourite player was Alan Cousin but his brother — my uncle Billy — thought he was the worst player in the famous Dundee XI of the early 1960s.

“My dad appreciated the player’s workrate but uncle Billy often retorted that he was a forward who didn’t score enough goals.

“I’ve read through you column that you watched this side play.

“What was your opinion of Cousin.”

In simple terms, I can’t fault any of that Dundee FC Championship-winning side of 1961-62, of which Cousin was a part.

Each player had their job to do, and each performed to top form regularly.

In the early 1960s, Cousin wore the No 9 shirt, which, in those days, was usually associated with the club’s main striker, the centre-forward.

But, under forward-thinking manager Bob Shankly, Cousin played a more withdrawn role and left the main strike department to Alan Gilzean, who nearly always wore No 10.

Cousin first came into the Dens team in season 1955-56 and played a few games at the end of that season, playing at inside-right.

Still wearing the No 8 shirt, he scored eight league goals in the following campaign.

This included a home hat-trick in a 5-1 victory over Ayr United.

Season 1957-58 was the first time he had worn the No 9 shirt to any great degree and in that term, and the two seasons after, he was, in fact, the club’s top scorer.

In the four seasons from 60-61, Gilzean hit the back of the net more times than any of his team-mates.

Cousin and Gilzean, up until the first few games of the championship season in 61-62, regularly traded jerseys but never their actual role in the team.

Gillie was always the front man, while Cousin’s energy and long strides would see him checking back to help out the midfielders (then known as half-backs and inside men).

His 384 appearances — No 8 in the club’s all-time list — rightly allows him to be termed a legend at Dens Park.