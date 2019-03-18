BLETHER: Broughty United goalkeeper Craig, 15, follows dad by scoring from his own box

Some time ago, I told the tale of goalkeeper Paul Gibb scoring a goal for Kirrie Thistle.

Paul, from Broughty Ferry, at the time (1990) was playing against St Joseph’s and his drop-kick from his own box found its way into the Joeys’ net.

Now, nearly 30 years later, his 15-year-old son Craig has achieved the same feat.

Craig (pictured) was playing for Broughty United in their 4-2 derby defeat against Ferry Athletic when, again from a drop-kick, his effort sailed over the Ferry keeper and into the net.

This father-and-son double is quite a rare feat, I would say.

If you know of anything similar, in any grade, let me know.